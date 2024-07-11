Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) Stock Price Up 8.6%

Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI – Get Free Report) rose 8.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $20.59 and last traded at $20.54. Approximately 61,388 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 294,008 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.91.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Ryerson from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ryerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

Ryerson Trading Up 10.3 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $716.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter. Ryerson had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 1.84%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were paid a $0.188 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Ryerson’s payout ratio is currently 29.07%.

In other news, Director Karen Marie Leggio acquired 2,127 shares of Ryerson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.50 per share, for a total transaction of $49,984.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,984.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Ryerson news, Director Karen Marie Leggio acquired 2,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.50 per share, for a total transaction of $49,984.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,127 shares in the company, valued at $49,984.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Michael Burbach bought 4,000 shares of Ryerson stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.75 per share, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 226,263 shares in the company, valued at $5,373,746.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Ryerson by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Ryerson during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Ryerson by 2,177.4% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,855 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 6,554 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ryerson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $247,000. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new position in shares of Ryerson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $278,000. 94.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States and internationally. It offers a line of products in carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steels, and aluminum, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structural, and tubing.

