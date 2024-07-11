Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $233.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.28% from the company’s previous close.

TTEK has been the subject of several other reports. Northcoast Research upgraded Tetra Tech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Tetra Tech from $231.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Tetra Tech from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Maxim Group increased their target price on Tetra Tech from $234.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tetra Tech has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $236.60.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of TTEK opened at $200.38 on Tuesday. Tetra Tech has a 1-year low of $143.35 and a 1-year high of $221.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.56 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $209.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $188.66.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 5.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. Analysts expect that Tetra Tech will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tetra Tech

In other news, EVP Leslie L. Shoemaker sold 11,161 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.83, for a total transaction of $2,364,234.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,863,313.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Tetra Tech

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Tetra Tech by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 67,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,436,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 298.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 3,733 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 66.2% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tetra Tech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. 93.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tetra Tech

(Get Free Report)

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.