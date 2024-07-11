Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) Price Target Cut to C$59.00

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RCI) had its price objective decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$71.00 to C$59.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.14% from the company’s previous close.

RCI.B has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$67.00 to C$65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$70.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$75.50 to C$71.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Desjardins lowered their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$80.00 to C$77.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$70.79.

Rogers Communications Stock Down 0.4 %

About Rogers Communications

Shares of TSE:RCI.B opened at C$49.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$20.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.56. Rogers Communications has a 1-year low of C$48.67 and a 1-year high of C$64.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$52.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$56.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 434.09, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

