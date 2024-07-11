Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) Shares Bought by CV Advisors LLC

CV Advisors LLC lifted its position in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,881 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,714 shares during the period. Rivian Automotive accounts for 0.2% of CV Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. CV Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rivian Automotive were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RIVN. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 12.9% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,403 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 3,247 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive in the third quarter worth approximately $258,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 10.0% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,935,314 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $95,549,000 after acquiring an additional 358,512 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 36.7% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 241,140 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $5,858,000 after acquiring an additional 64,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Rivian Automotive during the third quarter worth $844,000. 66.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rivian Automotive

In other Rivian Automotive news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 71,429 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.49, for a total transaction of $820,719.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 909,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,452,349.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 214,287 shares of company stock worth $2,693,588. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on RIVN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.04.

Rivian Automotive Stock Performance

RIVN traded up $0.66 on Wednesday, hitting $16.37. 55,656,040 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,030,078. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.66 and a 200-day moving average of $13.05. The company has a quick ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.29 billion, a PE ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 2.08. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.26 and a 12-month high of $28.06.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.38) by ($0.03). Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 53.55% and a negative net margin of 111.09%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Rivian Automotive Profile

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

