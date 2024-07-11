Richardson Financial Services Inc. Sells 6,059 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:TIPX)

Richardson Financial Services Inc. lowered its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:TIPX – Free Report) by 32.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,059 shares during the quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TIPX. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF by 18.3% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 90,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 13,991 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF by 156.6% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 4,204 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $259,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $472,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 187,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,488,000 after purchasing an additional 4,299 shares during the period.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA TIPX traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.52. 72,737 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 255,430. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.42 and its 200 day moving average is $18.48. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.85 and a fifty-two week high of $18.73.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-10 Year TIPS ETF (TIPX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of 1-10 years US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS). TIPX was launched on May 29, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

