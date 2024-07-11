Richardson Financial Services Inc. Sells 182 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Richardson Financial Services Inc. cut its position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 25.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 533 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 182 shares during the period. Richardson Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $64,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the first quarter worth $26,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 335.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 379 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of PulteGroup by 3,463.6% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 392 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PHM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zelman & Associates upgraded PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays upped their target price on PulteGroup from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $129.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 target price (up previously from $120.00) on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PulteGroup presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.21.

PulteGroup Price Performance

Shares of PulteGroup stock traded up $6.42 on Thursday, reaching $113.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,322,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,769,264. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $23.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.18, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $113.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.87. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.80 and a 52-week high of $122.72.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.63% and a return on equity of 25.81%. Analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current year.

PulteGroup Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.41%.

PulteGroup Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

Featured Stories

