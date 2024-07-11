Richardson Financial Services Inc. Increases Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Richardson Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 3,580.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 184 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Richardson Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Netflix by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 958 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. grew its position in Netflix by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 2,833 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its position in Netflix by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 757 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 4.6% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 411 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Netflix Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded down $26.14 on Thursday, reaching $651.51. 2,552,455 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,889,650. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $344.73 and a 12 month high of $697.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $648.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $595.44. The company has a market cap of $280.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Insider Activity

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.77. Netflix had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 564 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $613.08, for a total transaction of $345,777.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 22,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $670.49, for a total value of $15,103,457.74. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 57 shares in the company, valued at $38,217.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $613.08, for a total transaction of $345,777.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,385 shares of company stock worth $44,469,351 over the last 90 days. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $610.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $655.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $713.00 price target (up from $638.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $725.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $639.57.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

