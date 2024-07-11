Richardson Financial Services Inc. Has $87,000 Position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Richardson Financial Services Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 29.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 462 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFB Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 26.6% in the first quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 10,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $118,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $547,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 445.7% in the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 41,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,789,000 after purchasing an additional 33,958 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Performance

BATS:MTUM traded up $1.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $201.59. 363,875 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a one year low of $81.37 and a one year high of $113.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $180.59.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.