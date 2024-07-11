Richardson Financial Services Inc. Has $151,000 Holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Richardson Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 51.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,434 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 485 shares during the quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TLH. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 23,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. New Republic Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 91.4% in the fourth quarter. New Republic Capital LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Mosley Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Mosley Wealth Management now owns 3,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TLH stock traded up $1.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $104.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 262,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 613,233. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $102.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.47. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $93.08 and a one year high of $111.05.

About iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.