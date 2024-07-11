Revival Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVLGF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Revival Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVLGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 25,200 shares, a drop of 66.0% from the June 15th total of 74,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 397,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Revival Gold Price Performance

Shares of RVLGF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.21. 50,355 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,023. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.24. Revival Gold has a 12 month low of $0.19 and a 12 month high of $0.48.

About Revival Gold

Further Reading

Revival Gold Inc operates as a gold mineral exploration and development company in Canada. It holds 100% interest in the Beartrack-Arnett Gold Project located in Lemhi County, Idaho; and 51% interest in the Diamond Mountain Phosphate Project located in Uintah County, Utah. The company was formerly known as Strata Minerals Inc and changed its name to Revival Gold Inc in July 2017.

