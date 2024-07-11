Revival Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVLGF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Revival Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVLGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 25,200 shares, a drop of 66.0% from the June 15th total of 74,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 397,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Revival Gold Price Performance
Shares of RVLGF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.21. 50,355 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,023. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.24. Revival Gold has a 12 month low of $0.19 and a 12 month high of $0.48.
About Revival Gold
