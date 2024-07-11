Reunion Gold (CVE:RGD) Reaches New 12-Month High at $0.72

Reunion Gold Co. (CVE:RGD – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.72 and last traded at C$0.72, with a volume of 1026953 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.71.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RGD shares. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Reunion Gold from C$0.60 to C$0.72 in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Reunion Gold from C$0.70 to C$0.80 in a research report on Friday, April 19th.

The company has a current ratio of 7.80, a quick ratio of 13.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of C$905.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.17 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.51.

Reunion Gold (CVE:RGD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The mining company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Reunion Gold Co. will post -0.0197561 EPS for the current year.

Reunion Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral projects in South America. The companys flagship project is the Oko West project located in Guyana. It also holds interest in other projects located in French Guiana and Suriname. The company was formerly known as New Sleeper Gold Corporation and changed its name to Reunion Gold Corporation in June 2006.

