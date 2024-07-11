Request Trading 3% Higher Over Last 7 Days (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. During the last seven days, Request has traded 3% higher against the dollar. One Request token can now be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000175 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Request has a market capitalization of $101.48 million and $2.32 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00012418 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00009355 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001090 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000069 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57,875.57 or 1.00022571 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00011862 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00006796 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000048 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.20 or 0.00071199 BTC.

About Request

Request (REQ) is a token. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,653,404 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,877,117 tokens. The official website for Request is request.network. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. The official message board for Request is request.network/blog.

Buying and Selling Request

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,653,404.1342715 with 999,653,403.2942715 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.10034446 USD and is down -1.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 131 active market(s) with $5,046,845.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

