Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Sells 336 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group reduced its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 336 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $379,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 87,343,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,012,472,000 after buying an additional 734,403 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 41,083,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,416,985,000 after purchasing an additional 10,472,392 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 14,575,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $502,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499,194 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,247,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $318,979,000 after purchasing an additional 393,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $257,189,000. 83.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FITB traded up $0.87 during trading on Thursday, hitting $37.72. 681,483 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,821,942. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $22.49 and a 1 year high of $39.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.69. The firm has a market cap of $25.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 17.70%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective (down from $42.00) on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Monday, April 1st. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $37.50 to $39.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fifth Third Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.15.

In other news, EVP Kala Gibson sold 14,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.38, for a total value of $540,497.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,696,981.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $93,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,134,575. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kala Gibson sold 14,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.38, for a total value of $540,497.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,646 shares in the company, valued at $1,696,981.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

