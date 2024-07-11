Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Sells 3,230 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 28.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,230 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vima LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DGRO traded up $0.33 on Thursday, hitting $58.66. The company had a trading volume of 218,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,453,498. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $47.19 and a 1-year high of $58.67. The stock has a market cap of $27.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.32.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

