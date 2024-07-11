Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Raises Stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) by 30.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,005 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Etsy were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Etsy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Etsy by 3,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Etsy by 402.2% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 447 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Etsy during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Etsy during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 99.53% of the company’s stock.

Etsy Trading Up 2.8 %

ETSY stock traded up $1.60 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $58.92. 543,724 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,605,044. Etsy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.08 and a 52-week high of $102.81. The stock has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.17, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 2.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.25 and its 200 day moving average is $67.79.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). Etsy had a negative return on equity of 67.27% and a net margin of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $646.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ETSY has been the topic of several research reports. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Etsy from $87.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Etsy from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Etsy from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Etsy from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Etsy from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Etsy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Etsy news, insider Toni Thompson Nadal sold 1,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.68, for a total transaction of $94,841.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,882.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

