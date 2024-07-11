Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Increases Stock Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 130 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AZO. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in AutoZone during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in AutoZone during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in AutoZone during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in AutoZone during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in AutoZone during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AZO. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of AutoZone from $3,523.00 to $3,394.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,450.00 to $3,280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,100.00 to $3,024.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,100.00 to $3,038.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,150.00 to $3,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AutoZone presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,112.71.

Insider Transactions at AutoZone

In other news, VP Jenna M. Bedsole bought 36 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2,757.10 per share, for a total transaction of $99,255.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 36 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,255.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of AZO stock traded up $1.65 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2,858.00. 10,944 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,428. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,375.35 and a 12-month high of $3,256.37. The company has a market capitalization of $48.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,874.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,875.87.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $36.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $35.67 by $1.02. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.60% and a negative return on equity of 54.58%. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $34.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 151.57 EPS for the current year.

About AutoZone

(Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.