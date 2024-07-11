Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Increases Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 16.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,678 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Easterly Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 206,841 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,901,000 after acquiring an additional 6,414 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter valued at about $796,000. United Community Bank increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. United Community Bank now owns 4,311 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the first quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, Wright Investors Service Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.1% during the first quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 35,193 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after buying an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Delta Air Lines Stock Down 6.6 %

Shares of NYSE DAL traded down $3.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $43.79. 13,770,156 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,481,616. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.48. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.60 and a twelve month high of $53.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $28.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.35.

Delta Air Lines Increases Dividend

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The transportation company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $13.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.51 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 41.89%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 30th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th. This is a positive change from Delta Air Lines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is 5.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Alain Bellemare sold 24,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.86, for a total transaction of $1,176,206.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 141,451 shares in the company, valued at $6,911,295.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Willie Cw Chiang acquired 10,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.50 per share, with a total value of $495,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alain Bellemare sold 24,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.86, for a total transaction of $1,176,206.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 141,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,911,295.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 178,919 shares of company stock worth $8,834,653. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DAL shares. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.30.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on DAL

About Delta Air Lines

(Free Report)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.