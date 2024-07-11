Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Has $420,000 Stock Holdings in Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E – Free Report) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,229 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 909 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in ENI were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of ENI by 12.0% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,359 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 1,754 shares in the last quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ENI by 18.1% in the first quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC now owns 7,325 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ENI by 5.0% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,933 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in ENI in the first quarter worth about $509,000. Finally, Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in ENI in the first quarter worth about $437,000. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ENI alerts:

ENI Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE E traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $30.72. The stock had a trading volume of 14,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,175. The company has a market capitalization of $51.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.24. Eni S.p.A. has a 12 month low of $28.82 and a 12 month high of $34.30.

ENI Increases Dividend

ENI ( NYSE:E Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $25.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.83 billion. ENI had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 12.57%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eni S.p.A. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.372 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. This is a boost from ENI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. ENI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on E shares. Redburn Atlantic upgraded ENI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. StockNews.com upgraded ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Berenberg Bank lowered ENI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on ENI in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ENI

ENI Profile

(Free Report)

Eni S.p.A. operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. The company engages in exploration, development, extracting, manufacturing, and marketing crude oil and natural gas, oil-based fuels, chemical products, and gas-fired power, as well as energy products from renewable sources. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio (GGP); Enilive, Refining and Chemicals; Plenitude & Power; and Corporate and Other Activities segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding E? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ENI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.