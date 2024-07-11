Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Buys 3,529 Shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP – Free Report) by 17.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,489 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,529 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF were worth $633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. DecisionPoint Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Lam Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 59.0% during the fourth quarter. Lam Group Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its position in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 1,669.5% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 513.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 4,269 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DIHP stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Thursday, reaching $26.99. 488,377 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.88.

The Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (DIHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of non-US large-cap stocks from developed markets, actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other large-cap companies in the same countries or region.

