Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Boosts Stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 14.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,516 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,259 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WBD. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 81,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 4,051 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 20,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 597,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,489,000 after purchasing an additional 19,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 90.9% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 549,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,972,000 after purchasing an additional 261,803 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WBD traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.42. The stock had a trading volume of 3,276,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,596,072. The company has a market capitalization of $18.18 billion, a PE ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.94 and a 1 year high of $14.76.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.16). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 7.45% and a negative return on equity of 6.58%. The company had revenue of $9.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on WBD. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Friday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.82.

About Warner Bros. Discovery

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

