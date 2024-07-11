Recruit (OTCMKTS:RCRRF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $57.85

Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRRF – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $57.85 and last traded at $54.52, with a volume of 3689 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $54.44.

Recruit Trading Down 4.0 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.76 billion, a PE ratio of 36.88 and a beta of 1.56.

Recruit (OTCMKTS:RCRRF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter. Recruit had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 19.53%. Equities research analysts forecast that Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

Recruit Company Profile

Recruit Holdings Co, Ltd. provides HR technology and business solutions that transforms the world of work. It operates through three segments: HR Technology, Matching & Solutions, and Staffing. The HR Technology segment provides various technological solutions that help job seekers and employers in navigating hiring and recruitment.

