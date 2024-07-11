Recruit (OTCMKTS:RCRRF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $57.85

Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRRF – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $57.85 and last traded at $54.52, with a volume of 3689 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $54.44.
Recruit Trading Down 4.0 %
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.76 billion, a PE ratio of 36.88 and a beta of 1.56.
Recruit (OTCMKTS:RCRRF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter. Recruit had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 19.53%. Equities research analysts forecast that Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.
Recruit Company Profile
Recruit Holdings Co, Ltd. provides HR technology and business solutions that transforms the world of work. It operates through three segments: HR Technology, Matching & Solutions, and Staffing. The HR Technology segment provides various technological solutions that help job seekers and employers in navigating hiring and recruitment.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Recruit
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- This Stock’s Price Shifts Into High Gear With Analyst Upgrades
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- AI Boosts Glass Tech Leader Stock: Shares Up 75% and More to Come
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- AI Partnership Boosts This Top Tech Stock: Ready for More Gains?
Receive News & Ratings for Recruit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recruit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.