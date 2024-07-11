Rapport Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPP) Reaches New 52-Week High at $27.14

Rapport Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPP – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $27.14 and last traded at $25.43, with a volume of 217178 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.84.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on RAPP. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Rapport Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Rapport Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Rapport Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.
Rapport Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focused on discovery and development of transformational small molecule medicines for patients suffering from central nervous system disorders. Rapport Therapeutics Inc is based in BOSTON.
