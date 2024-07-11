Rapport Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPP) Reaches New 52-Week High at $27.14

Rapport Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPP – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $27.14 and last traded at $25.43, with a volume of 217178 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.84.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RAPP. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Rapport Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Rapport Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Rapport Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.

Get Rapport Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Rapport Therapeutics

Rapport Therapeutics Price Performance

Insider Activity

About Rapport Therapeutics

In related news, Director James Healy bought 44,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.52 per share, for a total transaction of $1,079,664.64. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 40,851 shares in the company, valued at $1,001,666.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link

(Get Free Report)

Rapport Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focused on discovery and development of transformational small molecule medicines for patients suffering from central nervous system disorders. Rapport Therapeutics Inc is based in BOSTON.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rapport Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapport Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.