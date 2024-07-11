R. W. Roge & Company Inc. Sells 3,882 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

R. W. Roge & Company Inc. lowered its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,882 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF comprises approximately 2.5% of R. W. Roge & Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. R. W. Roge & Company Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $4,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FNDX. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 276.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 262.2% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Stock Performance

FNDX traded up $0.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $68.22. 428,384 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 472,626. The stock has a market cap of $15.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.99. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $53.32 and a twelve month high of $68.40.

About Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

