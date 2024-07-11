R. W. Roge & Company Inc. Makes New $206,000 Investment in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

R. W. Roge & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 343.3% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the first quarter worth $25,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Paul Beswick sold 2,169 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.13, for a total transaction of $455,771.97. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,030 shares in the company, valued at $2,737,993.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.01, for a total transaction of $1,254,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,393 shares in the company, valued at $11,159,670.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Paul Beswick sold 2,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.13, for a total value of $455,771.97. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,030 shares in the company, valued at $2,737,993.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MMC traded up $2.47 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $217.34. 1,442,445 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,686,478. The company has a market capitalization of $107.09 billion, a PE ratio of 27.58, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $202.50. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $184.02 and a one year high of $217.39.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.38 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 34.14% and a net margin of 16.84%. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be given a $0.815 dividend. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 25th. This is a boost from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.04%.

MMC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $210.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $236.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $211.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $189.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $213.60.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

