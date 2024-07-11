R. W. Roge & Company Inc. Has $10.06 Million Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

R. W. Roge & Company Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,463 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for 6.1% of R. W. Roge & Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. R. W. Roge & Company Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $10,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Facet Wealth Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 16,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Group LLC grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Somerset Group LLC now owns 44,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846 shares during the last quarter. Fusion Capital LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 6,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 11,142.9% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 530,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,936,000 after purchasing an additional 526,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gordian Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,081,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHX stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $65.75. 1,054,318 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,704,038. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.32 and its 200-day moving average is $60.66. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $48.31 and a 52 week high of $66.39. The stock has a market cap of $42.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.02.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

