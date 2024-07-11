R. W. Roge & Company Inc. Cuts Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

R. W. Roge & Company Inc. lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 0.7% of R. W. Roge & Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. R. W. Roge & Company Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 126,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,424,000 after purchasing an additional 17,534 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Advisor OS LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 3,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $12,241,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

VO traded up $3.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $246.62. 472,516 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 579,832. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $243.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $239.64. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $194.79 and a 52-week high of $250.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

