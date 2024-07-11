QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) Shares Gap Up to $5.41

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.41, but opened at $7.14. QuantumScape shares last traded at $6.88, with a volume of 26,978,334 shares traded.

A number of research firms have commented on QS. UBS Group lowered their price objective on QuantumScape from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of QuantumScape from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, QuantumScape has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.67.

QuantumScape Trading Up 30.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 10.38, a current ratio of 10.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of -7.28 and a beta of 4.62.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.02). Equities analysts expect that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jagdeep Singh sold 79,006 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total transaction of $397,400.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,809,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,130,542.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Fritz Prinz sold 25,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.87, for a total value of $125,723.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 267,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,300,343.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jagdeep Singh sold 79,006 shares of QuantumScape stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total transaction of $397,400.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,809,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,130,542.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 674,338 shares of company stock worth $3,650,206 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in QuantumScape by 97.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 105,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 51,934 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of QuantumScape by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,031,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,221,000 after acquiring an additional 5,483,319 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new position in shares of QuantumScape during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Baron Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in QuantumScape in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.87% of the company’s stock.

QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

