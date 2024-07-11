Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

QLYS has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Qualys from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Qualys in a report on Friday, April 26th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $172.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Qualys from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Qualys in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Qualys in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.50.

Shares of QLYS traded up $1.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $140.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 205,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,967. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.39. Qualys has a 1-year low of $126.46 and a 1-year high of $206.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.60 and a beta of 0.49.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The software maker reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $145.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.67 million. Qualys had a net margin of 28.48% and a return on equity of 47.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Qualys will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,330 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.14, for a total transaction of $179,736.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 59,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,011,910.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Wendy Pfeiffer sold 2,000 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.72, for a total value of $291,440.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,237,162.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.14, for a total transaction of $179,736.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 59,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,011,910.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,165 shares of company stock valued at $3,925,202 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QLYS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Qualys by 121.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 360,294 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,719,000 after purchasing an additional 197,911 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Qualys by 50.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 501,847 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $83,743,000 after purchasing an additional 169,293 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Qualys by 169.7% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 245,522 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,970,000 after purchasing an additional 154,492 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Qualys by 172.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 193,056 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,893,000 after purchasing an additional 122,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Qualys by 201,932.8% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 117,179 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $23,000,000 after purchasing an additional 117,121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.31% of the company’s stock.

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

