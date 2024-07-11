QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) PT Raised to $225.00

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $205.00 to $225.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the wireless technology company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.76% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.96.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $208.80 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $202.30 and a 200-day moving average of $172.96. The firm has a market cap of $233.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.27. QUALCOMM has a twelve month low of $104.33 and a twelve month high of $230.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.11. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 23.03% and a return on equity of 37.09%. The business had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.32 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sylvia Acevedo sold 2,056 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.21, for a total transaction of $366,399.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,623.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total transaction of $1,466,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,100 shares in the company, valued at $1,466,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 45,185 shares of company stock worth $8,552,835. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company's stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. WFA Asset Management Corp bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the first quarter valued at $27,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 327.1% in the fourth quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 205 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the first quarter valued at $37,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 95.0% in the fourth quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 236 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

