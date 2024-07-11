Quaint Oak Bancorp, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 (OTCMKTS:QNTO)

Quaint Oak Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QNTO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 10th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, August 5th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 22nd.

Quaint Oak Bancorp Price Performance

QNTO traded up $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $10.77. 600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,349. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Quaint Oak Bancorp has a one year low of $10.10 and a one year high of $17.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.03. The firm has a market cap of $28.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 0.15.

Quaint Oak Bancorp (OTCMKTS:QNTO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Quaint Oak Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.87% and a net margin of 3.83%. The business had revenue of $8.37 million for the quarter.

Quaint Oak Bancorp Company Profile

Quaint Oak Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Quaint Oak Bank that provides banking products and services in Pennsylvania. It offers various deposit products, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, interest and non-interest-bearing checking accounts for businesses and consumers, and savings accounts.

