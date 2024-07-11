QNB Corp. (OTCMKTS:QNBC) Short Interest Update

QNB Corp. (OTCMKTS:QNBC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the June 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

QNB Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of QNBC traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $23.75. 4,149 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,334. QNB has a 1-year low of $21.39 and a 1-year high of $27.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.31 and a 200-day moving average of $24.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.40 million, a PE ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 0.52.

QNB (OTCMKTS:QNBC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter. QNB had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 10.12%. The firm had revenue of $12.00 million for the quarter.

QNB Announces Dividend

About QNB

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. QNB’s payout ratio is 67.58%.

QNB Corp. operates as the bank holding company for QNB Bank that engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking products, and retail brokerage services. It offers various deposit products, which include demand and savings accounts, such as money market, interest-bearing demand, club, traditional statement savings, and online savings accounts; and time deposits comprising certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

