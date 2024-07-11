Q3 2025 Earnings Estimate for National CineMedia, Inc. Issued By B. Riley (NASDAQ:NCMI)

National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley cut their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for National CineMedia in a note issued to investors on Sunday, July 7th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.01. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $6.75 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for National CineMedia’s current full-year earnings is $0.04 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for National CineMedia’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

NCMI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on shares of National CineMedia in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “speculative buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of National CineMedia in a research report on Monday, June 17th.

NASDAQ:NCMI opened at $4.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $441.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.53. National CineMedia has a 1 year low of $2.75 and a 1 year high of $5.90.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.11). National CineMedia had a return on equity of 3.45% and a net margin of 426.76%. The company had revenue of $34.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.73 million.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NCMI. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in National CineMedia by 270.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 208,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 152,251 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of National CineMedia by 13.8% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 26,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 3,172 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 64.2% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,136,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,853,000 after acquiring an additional 444,433 shares in the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of National CineMedia in the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Gendell Jeffrey L bought a new position in National CineMedia in the first quarter worth approximately $2,352,000. 69.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. It engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

