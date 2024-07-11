Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) Reaches New 12-Month High at $64.66

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $64.66 and last traded at $64.49, with a volume of 83896 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $60.68.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on QTWO. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Q2 from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Q2 from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 target price (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Q2 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Q2 from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Q2 from $47.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.53.

Q2 Stock Up 5.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.66. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of -47.59 and a beta of 1.55.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. Q2 had a negative net margin of 12.35% and a negative return on equity of 5.88%. The company had revenue of $165.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.58 million. On average, analysts predict that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Q2

In other news, EVP Jonathan Price sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $660,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 226,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,564,740. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jonathan Price sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $660,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 226,079 shares in the company, valued at $13,564,740. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director R. H. Seale sold 598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.26, for a total transaction of $36,633.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 420,171 shares in the company, valued at $25,739,675.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,684 shares of company stock valued at $5,548,275 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Q2

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC boosted its position in Q2 by 54.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Q2 by 156.5% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 613 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Q2 by 2,582.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 912 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Q2 in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its holdings in Q2 by 193.7% in the 4th quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the last quarter.

About Q2

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

