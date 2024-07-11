Prudential plc (LON:PRU) Insider Buys £58,000 in Stock

Prudential plc (LON:PRU – Get Free Report) insider George David Sartorel acquired 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 725 ($9.29) per share, with a total value of £58,000 ($74,292.30).

Prudential Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of PRU stock opened at GBX 735.20 ($9.42) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.08. The stock has a market cap of £20.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,500.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.26. Prudential plc has a 12 month low of GBX 684.73 ($8.77) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,102.50 ($14.12). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 747.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 773.43.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on PRU. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,290 ($16.52) price objective on shares of Prudential in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,350 ($17.29) price objective on shares of Prudential in a report on Monday, June 24th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,390 ($17.80) price target on shares of Prudential in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,800 ($23.06) price objective on shares of Prudential in a report on Wednesday, March 20th.

Prudential Company Profile

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia and Africa. The company was founded in 1848 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

