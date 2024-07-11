ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:KOLD) Stock Price Up 3.1%

Shares of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:KOLD – Get Free Report) rose 3.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $61.53 and last traded at $60.70. Approximately 971,179 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 2,389,335 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.85.

ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas Trading Up 3.1 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Simplex Trading LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas by 357.3% in the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 35,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,441,000 after buying an additional 27,890 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,087,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas in the first quarter valued at approximately $288,000.

ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas Company Profile

The ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas (KOLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Natural Gas Subindex index. The fund provides daily -2x exposure to an index that tracks natural gas by holding one second month futures contract at a time. KOLD was launched on Oct 4, 2011 and is managed by ProShares.

