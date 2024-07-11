ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:UCYB) Short Interest Update

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:UCYB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 75.0% from the June 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

UCYB stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Thursday, reaching $41.29. The stock had a trading volume of 2,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,692. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.55. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 million, a P/E ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 1.67. ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 1-year low of $26.39 and a 1-year high of $48.15.

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th were given a $0.3057 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. This is a positive change from ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 26th.

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Company Profile

The ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity (UCYB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund provides daily 2x leveraged exposure to a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the global cybersecurity industry. UCYB was launched on Jan 19, 2021 and is managed by ProShares.

