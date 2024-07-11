ProShares Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:ONLN) Trading Down 0.5%

ProShares Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:ONLN – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $40.59 and last traded at $40.74. 7,484 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 18,296 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.95.

ProShares Online Retail ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.10. The company has a market cap of $100.70 million, a P/E ratio of 26.58 and a beta of 1.68.

Get ProShares Online Retail ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of ProShares Online Retail ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ONLN. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Online Retail ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in ProShares Online Retail ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Online Retail ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,145,000. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in ProShares Online Retail ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 62,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in ProShares Online Retail ETF by 88.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 63,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after purchasing an additional 29,984 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Online Retail ETF Company Profile

The ProShares Online Retail ETF (ONLN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ProShares Online Retail index. The fund tracks a global, modified market-cap weighted index of stocks issued by companies classified as online retailers. ONLN was launched on Jul 13, 2018 and is managed by ProShares.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Online Retail ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Online Retail ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.