Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $55.90

Jul 11th, 2024

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMCGet Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $55.90 and last traded at $55.74, with a volume of 71093 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.82.

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 0.92.

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.1596 per share. This is an increase from Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,566,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,757,156,000 after buying an additional 9,881,752 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $78,408,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,640,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,721,000 after buying an additional 165,820 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 25.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 431,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,180,000 after buying an additional 88,479 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy CG LLC increased its holdings in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 10.0% in the first quarter. Legacy CG LLC now owns 362,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,615,000 after buying an additional 32,978 shares during the period.

About Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF

The Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (USMC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to offer exposure to the largest of the US large-cap segment. The fund uses a proprietary, quantitative model to construct the portfolio. USMC was launched on Oct 12, 2017 and is managed by Principal.

