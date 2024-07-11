Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $55.90

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $55.90 and last traded at $55.74, with a volume of 71093 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.82.

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 0.92.

Get Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF alerts:

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.1596 per share. This is an increase from Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,566,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,757,156,000 after buying an additional 9,881,752 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $78,408,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,640,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,721,000 after buying an additional 165,820 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 25.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 431,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,180,000 after buying an additional 88,479 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy CG LLC increased its holdings in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 10.0% in the first quarter. Legacy CG LLC now owns 362,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,615,000 after buying an additional 32,978 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

The Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (USMC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to offer exposure to the largest of the US large-cap segment. The fund uses a proprietary, quantitative model to construct the portfolio. USMC was launched on Oct 12, 2017 and is managed by Principal.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.