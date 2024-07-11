Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $55.90

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $55.90 and last traded at $55.74, with a volume of 71093 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.82.
Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.5 %
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 0.92.
Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.1596 per share. This is an increase from Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF
The Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (USMC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to offer exposure to the largest of the US large-cap segment. The fund uses a proprietary, quantitative model to construct the portfolio. USMC was launched on Oct 12, 2017 and is managed by Principal.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- Don’t Miss Out: This Lithium Stock Is Poised for Major Gains
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- It’ll Be Touch-and-Go for This Major Airline: Buy the Dip
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- What Is a Dividend Cut? An Exploration
Receive News & Ratings for Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.