Princeton Bancorp (NASDAQ:BPRN) Shares Up 1.3%

Princeton Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPRN – Get Free Report) shares were up 1.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $33.25 and last traded at $33.21. Approximately 11,053 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 0% from the average daily volume of 11,061 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.78.

Princeton Bancorp Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $215.39 million, a PE ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.56.

Princeton Bancorp (NASDAQ:BPRN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $17.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Princeton Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Princeton Bancorp Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. Princeton Bancorp’s payout ratio is 31.91%.

In other Princeton Bancorp news, Director Martin Tuchman acquired 1,284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $38,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 99,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,995,770. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Martin Tuchman acquired 1,284 shares of Princeton Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.00 per share, for a total transaction of $38,520.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 99,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,995,770. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephanie Adkins sold 947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total value of $28,646.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,737 shares in the company, valued at $294,544.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 8,306 shares of company stock valued at $250,046. Corporate insiders own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BPRN. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Princeton Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in Princeton Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $218,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Princeton Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $441,000. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in Princeton Bancorp by 8.0% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 28,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Princeton Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $2,025,000. 43.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Princeton Bancorp

Princeton Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Bank of Princeton that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers traditional retail banking services, one-to-four-family residential mortgage loans, multi-family and commercial mortgage loans, construction loans, and commercial business loans, as well as consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit.

