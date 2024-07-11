Prime Meridian Holding (OTCMKTS:PMHG) Short Interest Update

Prime Meridian Holding (OTCMKTS:PMHG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a growth of 4,900.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Prime Meridian Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:PMHG remained flat at $22.70 on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,396. Prime Meridian has a one year low of $20.15 and a one year high of $24.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.43. The stock has a market cap of $74.68 million, a PE ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Prime Meridian (OTCMKTS:PMHG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.59 million during the quarter. Prime Meridian had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 18.62%.

About Prime Meridian

Prime Meridian Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for Prime Meridian Bank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, money market, savings, term certificate of deposit, demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, health savings, NOW, and escrow accounts, as well as retirement savings plans and time deposits.

