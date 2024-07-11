Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.00.

Several analysts have issued reports on PGEN shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Precigen in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Precigen from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Precigen from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Precigen in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Precigen in a research report on Monday, June 3rd.

Get Precigen alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Precigen

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Precigen

Precigen Price Performance

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Precigen during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in Precigen during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Precigen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Precigen by 338.8% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 28,788 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 22,227 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in Precigen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 33.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PGEN opened at $1.54 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $388.73 million, a P/E ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 1.73. Precigen has a 1 year low of $0.84 and a 1 year high of $1.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.44.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 million. Precigen had a negative return on equity of 65.36% and a negative net margin of 1,781.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Precigen will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Precigen Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Precigen, Inc operates as a discovery and clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops gene and cell therapies using precision technology to target diseases in therapeutic areas of immuno-oncology, autoimmune disorders, and infectious diseases. It operates through two segments, Biopharmaceuticals and Exemplar.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Precigen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precigen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.