PrairieView Partners LLC Sells 2,136 Shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

PrairieView Partners LLC lessened its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,136 shares during the quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $2,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crane Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $22,768,000. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 624,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,033,000 after buying an additional 50,112 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 766,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,120,000 after buying an additional 171,936 shares during the period. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. increased its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 38,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,916,000 after buying an additional 10,753 shares during the period. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC increased its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 231,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,503,000 after buying an additional 7,804 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

SCHR stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $49.18. The company had a trading volume of 552,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 860,550. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $47.03 and a 52-week high of $50.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.83.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Profile

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.