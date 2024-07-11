PrairieView Partners LLC Lowers Stock Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

PrairieView Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,476 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 0.5% of PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 215.9% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 126.3% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHA traded up $1.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $48.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,027,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,043,615. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.16. The company has a market capitalization of $17.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.19. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $38.05 and a twelve month high of $49.54.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

