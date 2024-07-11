PrairieView Partners LLC Buys Shares of 1,812 SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 190.5% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 3,029 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 837,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,110,000 after buying an additional 161,358 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 8,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 264,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,304,000 after buying an additional 21,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 28,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after buying an additional 9,124 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

SPLG traded down $0.55 on Thursday, hitting $65.44. The company had a trading volume of 6,084,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,558,969. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.21. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $48.13 and a 1-year high of $66.14. The stock has a market cap of $38.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

