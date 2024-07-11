PrairieView Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSD)

PrairieView Partners LLC increased its position in Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSD – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,568 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings in Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVSD. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Grand Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Grand Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its stake in Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 4,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Finally, Opes Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $351,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA AVSD traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $57.53. 2,632 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,856. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.01 and its 200 day moving average is $55.48. Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF has a one year low of $46.19 and a one year high of $58.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.95 million, a PE ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 0.86.

The Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF (AVSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside of the US. Holdings are screened for multiple ESG metrics and selected based on fundamental criteria AVSD was launched on Mar 15, 2022 and is managed by American Century Investments.

