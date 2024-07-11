PrairieView Partners LLC Acquires 341 Shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM)

PrairieView Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,399 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC owned about 0.07% of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF worth $837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 42.8% in the first quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $180,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $198,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its holdings in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 689.1% in the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 4,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 3,673 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFNM stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $48.03. 45,434 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,997. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $46.10 and a 12 month high of $48.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.03.

About Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF

The Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (DFNM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to intermediate-term, investment-grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income tax. DFNM was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

