PrairieView Partners LLC Acquires 11,148 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

PrairieView Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 228,480 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,148 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 3.1% of PrairieView Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. PrairieView Partners LLC owned about 0.32% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF worth $26,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VSS. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3,200.0% during the fourth quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 15,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. MB Generational Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $322,000. RWA Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 39,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,599,000 after purchasing an additional 7,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intergy Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VSS stock traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $121.38. 192,157 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 354,798. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $118.80 and its 200-day moving average is $115.52. The company has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $99.03 and a fifty-two week high of $121.57.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

