PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC) CFO Sells $695,874.14 in Stock

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC – Get Free Report) CFO Eric Ryan Shander sold 30,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.51, for a total transaction of $695,874.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 462,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,414,251.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Eric Ryan Shander also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 27th, Eric Ryan Shander sold 9,789 shares of PowerSchool stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.38, for a total transaction of $219,077.82.

On Thursday, June 20th, Eric Ryan Shander sold 4,797 shares of PowerSchool stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total transaction of $107,117.01.

On Monday, June 10th, Eric Ryan Shander sold 1,600 shares of PowerSchool stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $36,000.00.

On Tuesday, June 4th, Eric Ryan Shander sold 16,070 shares of PowerSchool stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.12, for a total transaction of $355,468.40.

PowerSchool Stock Up 0.1 %

PowerSchool stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $22.51. The stock had a trading volume of 2,664,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,502,885. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.79 and a beta of 1.06. PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.15 and a 12-month high of $25.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.62.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

PowerSchool ( NYSE:PWSC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $184.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.45 million. PowerSchool had a positive return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 5.37%. Equities research analysts anticipate that PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of PowerSchool by 353.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of PowerSchool by 111.8% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of PowerSchool by 106.8% during the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of PowerSchool by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PowerSchool by 3,244.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628 shares during the last quarter. 65.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.80 price target (down previously from $24.00) on shares of PowerSchool in a report on Friday, June 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PowerSchool in a report on Friday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 price target (down previously from $26.00) on shares of PowerSchool in a report on Friday, June 7th. Macquarie lowered shares of PowerSchool from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.80 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of PowerSchool in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.52.

PowerSchool Company Profile

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers cloud-based software to the K-12 education market in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its solution embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts.

