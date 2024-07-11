Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) Trading Up 8.7%

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Free Report) traded up 8.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $12.34 and last traded at $12.05. 364,900 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 460,514 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.09.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PLRX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $54.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Pliant Therapeutics from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Pliant Therapeutics from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.38.

Pliant Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 16.12 and a current ratio of 16.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.60.

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.02). On average, analysts forecast that Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.44 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pliant Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLRX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,945,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,072,000 after buying an additional 168,454 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Pliant Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $426,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 353.2% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 55,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after buying an additional 5,173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.30% of the company’s stock.

About Pliant Therapeutics

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. The company's lead candidate is bexotegrast, an oral, small-molecule, dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in phase 2b trials for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and in phase 2a trial for primary sclerosing cholangitis.

See Also

