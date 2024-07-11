PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK) Short Interest Update

PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 33,700 shares, a decrease of 62.0% from the June 15th total of 88,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 477,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
PIMCO High Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of PHK traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.79. 641,874 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 477,051. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.81 and a 200 day moving average of $4.87. PIMCO High Income Fund has a 1-year low of $4.13 and a 1-year high of $5.15.
PIMCO High Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.048 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th.
About PIMCO High Income Fund
PIMCO High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in U.S. dollar denominated high-yield corporate debt obligations.
