PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK) Short Interest Update

PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 33,700 shares, a decrease of 62.0% from the June 15th total of 88,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 477,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

PIMCO High Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of PHK traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.79. 641,874 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 477,051. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.81 and a 200 day moving average of $4.87. PIMCO High Income Fund has a 1-year low of $4.13 and a 1-year high of $5.15.

PIMCO High Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.048 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About PIMCO High Income Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,675 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,373 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its position in PIMCO High Income Fund by 152.9% in the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 54,259 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 32,803 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 91,574 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,414 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $1,147,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in PIMCO High Income Fund by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 83,824 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 15,268 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.75% of the company’s stock.

PIMCO High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in U.S. dollar denominated high-yield corporate debt obligations.

